Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ganesh seeks assurance from Home Minister regarding justice for the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and loved ones continue to seek justice for him on all platforms. Be it by organizing digital campaigns on social media or be it holding peaceful protests, they have left no stone unturned in urging the concerned authorities to look into the late actor’s matter. Among them is choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar who also observed a hunger strike in front of the Jantar Mantar sometime back in solidarity with seeking justice for the late Dil Bechara star.

Ganesh has now shared a long tweet regarding the entire matter and tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the same. He begins the note by addressing the political leader and introducing himself as a friend of Sushant. Ganesh then seeks justice for the late actor while stating the people have been campaigning everywhere for the same purpose. The choreographer also seeks an assurance from the minister for this failing which he talks about building pressure for justice through the medium of the signature of the country’s people.

Check out his tweet below:

आदरणीय अमित शाह जी,मैं सुशांत का मित्र गणेश हिवरकर हूँ,मैं अपने मित्र के न्याय की माँग कर रहा हूँ,आज इस देश के लोग हर जगह आंदोलन करके न्याय की गुहार लगा रहे हैं।यदि आप आश्वासन देते हैं तो ठीक,अन्यथा मैं इस देश के लोगों के हस्ताक्षर के माध्यम से न्याय के लिए दबाव डालूंगा AmitShah — Ganesh Hiwarkar (GHiwarkar) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has begun yet another digital campaign on social media in his memory. She has urged all the SSR fans to feed the needy people and animals as a part of the same. The late actor passed away on June 14, 2020. His case was taken over by the CBI on August 19, 2020, and the agency still continues to probe the matter alongside NCB and ED.

