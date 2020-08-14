  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri states late actor didn't like 'wrong' articles written about him

Kushal Zaveri states that Sushant Singh Rajput was upset about the articles that were written about him. However, he also adds that the late actor was not depressed.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri states late actor didn't like 'wrong' articles written about himSushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri states late actor didn't like 'wrong' articles written about him

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have shocked everyone. Multiple facts have been revealed amidst the investigations that are already going on. In an exclusive conversation with Times Now, Sushant’s friend Kushal Zaveri reveals various facts related to the actor. Most importantly, he backs the CBI probe into the late actor’s death. When being asked if he was the closest person to Sushant, Zaveri states that it was Mahesh Shetty who was closer to the actor.

He further adds that the three of them were good friends. Zaveri also reveals how he became friends with Sushant when both of them worked in the 2008 show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He reveals that it was Sushant’s first show as an actor and his first as a director. Zaveri also states that both of them were of the same age and had the same thoughts because of which their friendship strengthened. He highlights the fact that the late actor can never end his life.

The director then says that he was with Sushant till 2019 and that he had gone to Goa for some international film shoot soon after. Zaveri states he isn’t aware of whatever happened after that period. However, he does urge for a probe on the late actor’s Bollywood career from the beginning to end. He states that Sushant did not like certain ‘wrong’ articles that were written about him. He also adds that the late actor was targeted after the #MeToo allegations. As per the director, around 40-50 articles were written on the actor back then which made him panic.  But Zaveri also says that Sushant was upset but not depressed.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged travel details from August 2019 to February 2020 OUT

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement