Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri states late actor didn't like 'wrong' articles written about him

Kushal Zaveri states that Sushant Singh Rajput was upset about the articles that were written about him. However, he also adds that the late actor was not depressed.

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have shocked everyone. Multiple facts have been revealed amidst the investigations that are already going on. In an exclusive conversation with Times Now, Sushant’s friend Kushal Zaveri reveals various facts related to the actor. Most importantly, he backs the CBI probe into the late actor’s death. When being asked if he was the closest person to Sushant, Zaveri states that it was Mahesh Shetty who was closer to the actor.

He further adds that the three of them were good friends. Zaveri also reveals how he became friends with Sushant when both of them worked in the 2008 show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He reveals that it was Sushant’s first show as an actor and his first as a director. Zaveri also states that both of them were of the same age and had the same thoughts because of which their friendship strengthened. He highlights the fact that the late actor can never end his life.

The director then says that he was with Sushant till 2019 and that he had gone to Goa for some international film shoot soon after. Zaveri states he isn’t aware of whatever happened after that period. However, he does urge for a probe on the late actor’s Bollywood career from the beginning to end. He states that Sushant did not like certain ‘wrong’ articles that were written about him. He also adds that the late actor was targeted after the #MeToo allegations. As per the director, around 40-50 articles were written on the actor back then which made him panic. But Zaveri also says that Sushant was upset but not depressed.

