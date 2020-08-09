  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri takes a sly dig at Sanjana Sanghi over #MeToo allegations

Kushal Zaveri had mentioned earlier how deeply Sushant Singh Rajput was affected after the #MeToo allegations against him. He takes a sly dig at Sanjana Sanghi once again over her long silence in the matter back then.
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri takes a sly dig at Sanjana Sanghi over #MeToo allegationsKushal Zaveri takes a jibe at Sanjana Sanghi over Sushant Singh Rajput: She was quick in replying to Kangana

Kushal Zaveri who had earlier directed Pavitra Rishta featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi shared some shocking revelations related to the actor’s state of mind a few days back. The director in one of his Instagram posts recalled the times when Sushant felt vulnerable amidst the #MeToo accusations against him that were doing rounds in the media a few years back. He also talked about trying to contact Sanjana Sanghi back then but she strangely was unavailable for comment.

It seems like Kushal has once again taken a jibe at the actress in his latest Instagram post. He writes, “Was expecting a reply from Sanjana Sanghi as she was quick in replying to Kangana, I guess she is busy… Let me tell you something about the film… Sushant re-wrote the dialogues of most of the scenes which includes him in the film… Of course with the approval of the director.” He had already mentioned earlier how deeply Sushant was affected by the #MeToo allegations.

As we can see, Kushal has mentioned Kangana Ranaut’s name here. He is implying how Sanjana Sanghi took five days to come out with the truth but didn’t take much time to respond to Kangana’s allegations against her. Meanwhile, Sanjana Sanghi had opened up on this entire issue in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla a few days back. She said, “Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there. But I was equally troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that's what matters.”

