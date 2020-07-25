Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Mahesh Shetty 'misses his hero and wishes he was here' post watching Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput’’s last and final actor Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi released yesterday. Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty recalled the moments spent with the late actor during the shoot and reviewed the film.

For fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, his last and final act in Dil Bechara was extremely special. After over a month of his untimely demise, Sushant’s final film Dil Bechara released on Disney Plus Hotstar a day back and it has managed to break every record in the book. It stars Sanjana Sanghi with Sushant in the lead and is based on The Fault in Our Stars. After having seen the film, Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty, who worked with him in Pavitra Rishta, was left emotional. He took to social media to express how much he was missing his hero.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh not just penned a sweet note for his late best friend’s last and final film but also shared some beautiful memories that they made together in the course of the shooting of the film. From playing cricket together on the sets of Dil Bechara in between the shots to chilling together to watching the scenes shot on the sets, Mahesh shared memories in the form of photos with late Sushant and left his fans overwhelmed with emotions.

He further called Sushant his hero as she reviewed his last film Dil Bechara in just one sentence. He wrote, “My hero What a beautiful film @castingchhabra #dilbechara #behindthescenes #bts #whatajourney #ranchi #SushantSinghRajput #missyoubro #whydidthishavetobeyourlast #wishyouwerehere #wastoodifficulttowatchthis #myhero #foreverinourhearts #justiceforsushant #hopeyoufindyourpeace #tilliseeyouagain.” Seeing Mahesh’s note for Sushant, several fans were left emotional.

Here is Mahesh’s note for Sushant Singh Rajput after watching Dil Bechara:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s former girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande also shared a note when the film was released and expressed how she felt. Several other Bollywood and television celebs have reacted to Sushant’s final act in Dil Bechara. From to Bhumi Pednekar to Vicky Kaushal, all took to social media to express their thoughts post watching Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and .

Also Read|Dil Bechara: Sara Ali Khan recalls 'last thing' Sushant Singh Rajput & Saif Ali Khan have in common; See Pics

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×