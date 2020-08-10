Sushant Singh Rajput's friend & producer Sandip Ssingh to be summoned by ED?

After Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and others, the ED is likely to interrogate Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh. Read on for further details.

Apart from CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been looking into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and trying to tie up the loose ends related to it. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and ex-manager Shruti Modi have already been summoned by the investigating agency. And now, if media reports are to be believed, the next individual to be interrogated by ED is Sandip Ssingh who claims to be a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per a report by India Today, transactions have been found between Sushant and Sandip’s bank accounts. It must be mentioned here that the late actor’s family members deny knowing Sandip despite the latter claiming to be a close friend of Sushant. Ssingh was the one who made the arrangements for the late actor’s final rites and also gave multiple interviews to the media. He also went along with Shekhar Suman to Bihar for meeting Sushant’s father KK Singh a few days back.

On the other hand, the ED began their probe on 8th August by interrogating Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi. However, the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani missed the first round with the investigating agency. He then appeared before them on 10th August. While Rhea was interrogated for more than 8 hours on the first day, her brother Showik, on the other hand, was grilled for around 18 hours before being let out on 9th August. According to the latest reports, the ED questioned Rhea about Sushant’s investments in the past two years, her Khar property, and other related details.

Credits :India Today

