Sushant Singh Rajput's friend registers complaint against actor's fan for threatening him with 'suicidal end'

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip had to approach the cyber cell recently owing to some threatening messages. Read on for further details.

While the debates and controversies surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case continue, the late actor’s friend Samuel Haokip has recently approached the cyber cell. He has announced the same on social media while citing the reason behind the same. It so happened that he received a few hateful messages from a fan of the late actor post which he filed a complaint about the same with the cyber cell. This fan sent a direct message to Haokip and threatened him.

The fan begins the messages by telling Haokip that he won’t even have the time to regret and then threatens the latter of his suicidal end. The message further reads, “You may be saved by the mafia, but you’re vulnerable to the world power of revenge!! Don’t forget that there are powerful dark web hackers cooperating with us.” Samuel Haokip shared screenshots of the same on his Instagram handle that include his reply to netizen.

Here’s what he replied to the person, “I am filing an FIR under IPC and under IT Act, 2003 with the Cyber Cell against you and your IP Address.” However, the fan seemed to be unfazed by the warning and wrote back, “You can do actions against me& all the other SSR warriors as much as you want, despicable traitor. That will put you in more extra danger already!” Samuel Haokip also shared a screenshot of the acknowledgment that his complaint has been registered.

Credits :Samuel Haokip Instagram

