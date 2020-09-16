  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend remembers the actor; Says 'He spoke about wanting to meet me in his dream list'

Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma were friends since their college days. The latter also shared a few pictures of the Bhagawad Gita owned by the late actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as a shock for everyone in the entertainment industry and the entire nation. The late actor had worked in the television industry before entering Bollywood because of which he has a massive fan following. Fans and loved ones of Sushant heaved a sigh of relief after his case went to the CBI on 19th August. Meanwhile, most of them often share fond memories of the MS Dhoni star and remember him on social media.

Sushant’s college roommate and friend Varun Sharma recently joined Instagram, and the first thing he did was to share some fond memories of the late actor.  He starts by stating that he was friends with Sushant right from the college days and that they were roommates too. Varun then reveals that they were a part of the 2004 batch at DCE. He then recalls how the two of them grew up and had fun together.

Post that, Varun says that Sushant later went to Mumbai to pursue his dreams while he went to the US. The next thing that he mentions is sure to leave many of the readers emotional. He writes, “He spoke about wanting to meet me in his dream list.” Varun pens down the following lines in his concluding note, “I want justice because he deserves it, we friends, family and all of you deserve it who he touched so deeply.” Apart from that, Varun has also shared the pictures of a copy of the Bhagavad Gita that Sushant owned.

Check out the posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am new to Instagram or most of social media but I will try. Sushant and I are friends from college. We started in 2004 batch at DCE and we were roommates for most of the time he was in Delhi. We shared so much, had insane amount of fun, and grew up together. So much so, that we were ready to chase our dreams for life, and for that he moved to Mumbai and life took me to US. He spoke about wanting to meet me in his dream list. I also wanted to meet him badly. And I was hoping we will meet at some point and relive our memories! I never expected that he can be snatched away from my life like this at the age of 34. I will never be able to describe the friendship we share and the pain I am in today. Most important thing I want for him is that he is happy where he is right now. And I want justice because he deserves it, we friends, family and all of you deserve it who he touched so deeply.  #justiceforssr

A post shared by Varun Kumar (varundce87) on

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

MY first thought when family filed fir against rhea was that she was funneling her drug business through sushant (and her lifestyle). Sushant is dead and is accused of nothing. Rhea is the prime accused.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Rhea hid SSR's drug habits from all and gave him some dignity in death. Until the family came out after 40 days to demand money. His family hid his mental illness & prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. SSR's family is guilty of turning the investigation into a lynch fest for Rhea. India loves mob justice, so all sided with the family and declared Rhea a witch. Never mind that there is no proof of her laundering money. And the minuscule quantity of marijuana found on one of the peddlers is still disputed. No matter how modern Indians pretend to be, they are worse than the Taliban. Indians are incapable of thinking with common sense & logic. Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being diverted from important things like the free falling economy. Vote wisely next time India!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

More like she was hiding her own drug peddling business. Wake up

Anonymous 5 hours ago

According to NCB, Rhea and the rest procured drugs for SSR. Ergo he is the user, and that makes him the prime accused. The prime accused is deceased, but the confessions of procurers (Rhea & rest) was enough for NCB to put them all in jail. Had he been alive, he would have confessed or thrown them all under the bus. As long as Rhea is in jail it doesn't matter to birdbrain Indians that NCB has tarnished SSR's memory. The witchhunt has made you all blind to the fact that you all have been played by the BJP for quick justice that will convert into votes in Bihar.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

This isn't just about drugs. It's a murder case ultimately.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Rhea hid SSR's drug habits from all and gave him some dignity in death. Until the family came out after 40 days to demand money. His family hid his mental illness & prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. SSR's family is guilty of turning the investigation into a lynch fest for Rhea. India loves mob justice, so all sided with the family and declared Rhea a witch. Never mind that there is no proof of her laundering money. And the minuscule quantity of marijuana found on one of the peddlers is still disputed. No matter how modern Indians pretend to be, they are worse than the Taliban. ut Indians are so stupid and cannot think with common sense & logic. Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being diverted from important things like the free falling economy. Vote wisely next time India!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing as there is indeed nothing. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. Hence BJP sensing a political gain gives it a spin to bring Maharashtra govt down. BJP is brilliantly keeping the biggest herd of sheep in the world occupied through hatred & divide. Vote wisely India!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Marijuana doesn't kill, but the illegal medicines prescribed by the sister definitely do.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Please read Varun's posts on Insta! It gave me so much heart to confirm the same that I had concluded from the info in the public domain: SSR was drugged without his permission, used and abused for his money, Gaslighted and instlling fear, making videos in his vulnerable condition after administering drugs to blackmail him. Rhea and company you will pay for this sin. God we want justice

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I too saw an interview of his college friend on Timesnow. He said that his sister Priyanka and Sushant always talked about ideas and read a lot of books and were very disciplined and hard-working. He said it was hard to believe that he could do drugs and hang himself and suspected foul play.

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Sushant you will be forever loved and missed

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Another spokesperson hired by the family to paint them in a positive light? Nice!

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Tut, tut, YOUR colours are showing.. Who hired you? Rhea, or her cant-really-make- it-big in the industry friends?

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Calm down Rhea’s paid PR

Anonymous 18 hours ago

I don’t think that’s the case here. But even if it is so what ? If it was for my brother, I would have brought heaven and hell together to get him justice. Why should they give up?! Tell me why? He doesn’t need to put a positive light on, he was a beautiful human being, and a bright shining star himself. If you don’t have any empathy for someone who lost their only son and brother, it’s high time you do a little introspection and check if everything is okay with you.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Shut up you heartless person! Loser!

