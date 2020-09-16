Sushant Singh Rajput's friend remembers the actor; Says 'He spoke about wanting to meet me in his dream list'

Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma were friends since their college days. The latter also shared a few pictures of the Bhagawad Gita owned by the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as a shock for everyone in the entertainment industry and the entire nation. The late actor had worked in the television industry before entering Bollywood because of which he has a massive fan following. Fans and loved ones of Sushant heaved a sigh of relief after his case went to the CBI on 19th August. Meanwhile, most of them often share fond memories of the MS Dhoni star and remember him on social media.

Sushant’s college roommate and friend Varun Sharma recently joined Instagram, and the first thing he did was to share some fond memories of the late actor. He starts by stating that he was friends with Sushant right from the college days and that they were roommates too. Varun then reveals that they were a part of the 2004 batch at DCE. He then recalls how the two of them grew up and had fun together.

Post that, Varun says that Sushant later went to Mumbai to pursue his dreams while he went to the US. The next thing that he mentions is sure to leave many of the readers emotional. He writes, “He spoke about wanting to meet me in his dream list.” Varun pens down the following lines in his concluding note, “I want justice because he deserves it, we friends, family and all of you deserve it who he touched so deeply.” Apart from that, Varun has also shared the pictures of a copy of the Bhagavad Gita that Sushant owned.

Check out the posts below:

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB; Agency recovers medicines, ashtrays and hookah

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×