Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rumy Jafry confirms actor was battling depression: He was taking medicines

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and director Rumy Jafry revealed the actor was battling depression. The actor was on medication.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14. The actor took the drastic step of ending his life at his Bandra apartment. While the actor did not leave behind a note explaining the reason behind his step, reports about his depression began making the headlines. While the police is still investigating his death, Sushant's friend Rumy Jafry confirmed the actor was battling the mental health illness and was seeking help for the same. The actor and the filmmaker were supposed to collaborate for a movie.

Speaking with ETimes, the director said that he was aware of Sushant's depression. "He did tell me about that. Uska ilaaj bhi chal raha tha. He was taking medicines. Whenever I would be talking to him and thought that he was feeling low, I would invite him to my place, or I would go to his home. He was an intelligent man who spoke on varied topics," Rumy revealed.

"I would pep him up to make him feel better. I would never ask him what was it that was making him feel this way, due to the fear that he might think more it," he added. Rumy also said that the actor was a private person. He would hardly step out of his house. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Rumy had revealed Sushant was set to collaborate with the filmmaker on a movie opposite his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The movie was supposed to bring Sushant's impeccable dance skills in the spotlight. The film was scheduled to start filming in May.

"He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved ’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat," he said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's father tells police he wasn't aware of actor's depression; Admits he would feel 'low'

Share your comment ×