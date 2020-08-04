Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel reveals he doesn't know Sandip Ssingh; Demands a thorough investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip earlier resided with the late actor for almost a year. Here's what he has to say regarding the entire matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become more confusing than ever after the latest updates that have been revealed on various platforms. Recently, the late actor’s friend and former flatmate Samuel Haokip reveals some facts related to the former in his exclusive interview with a news channel. He states that he had been with Sushant from around October 2018 to June-July 2019. Samuel says that he was a part of the late actor’s pro team that included directors, editors, and other skilled persons.

This pro team was made by the actor to accomplish his 150 dreams. On being asked the reason behind leaving the team, Samuel states that he had completed his LLB. He further adds that other members of the team also left because of their respective commitments. When being asked to comment on those calling the late actor a depressed, bipolar, and schizophrenic person, Samuel says that it’s not his assessment at all and reveals that Sushant was a very lively person.

Another shocking revelation made by Samuel is that he tried calling everyone on the day of Sushant’s demise. But he could talk only to Neeraj (house helper) who reportedly gave him the version that is already out in the media. He also reveals that he tried to contact Siddharth Pithani who did not pick up his call. However, they did exchange a few texts in which Pithani reportedly explained to him what had happened. That’s not all. Samuel also says that he has never heard of Sandip Ssingh who had earlier claimed to be a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also calls for a thorough investigation of the entire matter. When being asked about Samuel Miranda, he says that the former was appointed as the housekeeping staff around the time when he left the place in June-July 2019.

