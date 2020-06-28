Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip on actor's marriage plans with Rhea: I was never invited to this wedding

In a recent interview, Sandip Ssingh was quizzed if Sushant Singh Rajput planned on getting married to rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Read on to know his response.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh has opened up in yet another interview about his closest buddy and late actor whose untimely demise has left thousands devastated. Since Sushant's demise, multiple things about the actor, from his personal and professional life, have come to the fore. One of them is that the 'Chhichhore' actor was planning to get married by early 2021 as revealed by his father KK Singh in a TV interview. While he did not reveal who the actor was planning on getting married to, Sushant was reportedly in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

In a recent interview with SpotBoyE, Sandip was quizzed if Sushant planned on getting married to Rhea. To this, he replied, "Main to aisi kisi shaadi mein invited nahi tha, so, I really don't know. What I know is at one point of time, Ankita and Sushant were supposed to get married. Mere liye vo hi uska aakhri relationship tha and main usi memory ke saath rehna chahta hoon. (For me, his last relationship was with Ankita and that's the memory I want to keep)"

Sushant and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande starred in the hit television serial Pavitra Rishta. They both became household names and began dating soon after. However, in 2016, the couple parted ways leaving many fans heartbroken.

Sandip also added that every parent wants to see their child married and settled. "Every father wants his child to get settled and Sushant would have got married too if he would have found the right partner. So, I would request media to not conclude anything on the face," Sandip said.

Credits :SpotBoyE

