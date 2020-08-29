Sushant Singh Rajput's friend shares an old PHOTO & quashes Rhea's claim of actor having no bond with family

Rhea Chakraborty has been interrogated by the CBI on Friday. Meanwhile, the actress has faced backlash from a family friend of Sushant Singh Rajput on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty tried to defend herself in some of the interviews that she attended on Thursday. Numerous allegations have been reportedly made against the actress in the past weeks in connection with Sushant’s death. Not only that but his father had also filed an FIR against her earlier. However, Rhea’s interviews seem to have backfired as the late actor’s family is not happy about the same. Sushant’s sister Shweta has slammed the actress on social media too.

As we speak of this, Smita Parikh who happens to be a family friend of the late actor, has also slammed Rhea on Twitter. She has quashed the latter’s claim that Sushant had no bond with his family. Smita has shared a throwback picture along with the tweet that was clicked at her residence last year. It shows the late actor posing with some of his family members including actor Shailesh Lodha and singer Anup Jalota.

Talking about the same, Smita writes, “One of the mehfil we had at my house last year when sushant with sister Priyanka and hubby Siddharth attended it this for those who said sushant didn’t meet the family for years and they had no bonding.” Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti had also slammed Rhea Chakraborty on similar grounds stating that she booked tickets to back to India for meeting her brother. However, reportedly she could not do so as the late actor went back to Mumbai owing to work commitments and Rhea’s constant calls.

One of the mehfil we had at my house last year when sushant with sister Priyanka and hubby Siddharth attended it this for those who said sushant didn’t meet the family for years and they had no bonding shwetasinghkirt withoutthemind @arnabofficial7 pic.twitter.com/0mDypAUzv7 — Smita Parikh (smitaparikh2) August 28, 2020

