1
0
3
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend shares a video of actor in a flight after Ankita Lokhande debunks Rhea's claims

The video which was exclusively accessed by Republic TV sees the late actor in a flight and is also seen near the cockpit. This video along with the one shared by actress Ankita Lokhande debunks the claim made by Rhea Chakraborty that the late actor was claustrophobic.
51210 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 06:24 pm
1
0
3
Save
News,Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput's friend shares a video of actor in a flight after Ankita Lokhande debunks Rhea's claims

The latest news update in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case has come in the form of a video shared by the actor's friend with Republic TV. The video which was exclusively accessed by Republic TV sees the late actor in a flight and is also seen near the cockpit. The actress Ankita Lokhande shared a video on her Twitter account wherein the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was seen sitting in the cockpit. The actress wrote in her tweet, "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you. 

 

As per latest news reports, actress Rhea Chakraborty has now claimed that the late actor consumed medicine before flying. The actress further says that the late star Sushant Singh Rajput was scared of flying and reportedly took a medicine called Modafinil. These claims by the actress were debunked by actress Ankita Lokhande when she shared a video of the late actor flying in a plane and is seen very excited to do so. The video sees the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput happily sitting in the plane's cockpit and trying his hand at flying a plane. Another exclusive video was shared by the late actor's friend, with Republic TV. 

 

The reports by the news channel state that Rhea Chakraborty's claims about Sushant Singh Rajput suffering from claustrophobia look false. The latest video accessed by the news channel sees the late actor near the cockpit and is not seen in any kind of discomfort.

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput spent Rs 70 lakhs on a Thailand trip with 6 friends)

Credits :republic tv

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 44 minutes ago

It is the media’s job to get as many people as possible to talk but it is the job of rhea’s legal team to make sure she doesn’t talk except when required by the law.

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Whenever he was boarding a flight he carried a book to read... A drugged depressed person won't do that

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Nobody believes that story by rhea... It's not the first time he flew.... If that was the case his producers and directors would have noticed

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement