Sushant Singh Rajput's friend shares a video of actor in a flight after Ankita Lokhande debunks Rhea's claims

The latest news update in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case has come in the form of a video shared by the actor's friend with Republic TV. The video which was exclusively accessed by Republic TV sees the late actor in a flight and is also seen near the cockpit. The actress Ankita Lokhande shared a video on her Twitter account wherein the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was seen sitting in the cockpit. The actress wrote in her tweet, "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.

As per latest news reports, actress Rhea Chakraborty has now claimed that the late actor consumed medicine before flying. The actress further says that the late star Sushant Singh Rajput was scared of flying and reportedly took a medicine called Modafinil. These claims by the actress were debunked by actress Ankita Lokhande when she shared a video of the late actor flying in a plane and is seen very excited to do so. The video sees the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput happily sitting in the plane's cockpit and trying his hand at flying a plane. Another exclusive video was shared by the late actor's friend, with Republic TV.

The reports by the news channel state that Rhea Chakraborty's claims about Sushant Singh Rajput suffering from claustrophobia look false. The latest video accessed by the news channel sees the late actor near the cockpit and is not seen in any kind of discomfort.

