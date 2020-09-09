  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddarth Gupta says 'still seeking closure' as he shares videos of late actor

Actor and Sushant's friend Siddarth Gupta took to Instagram as he shared two videos and remembered the late actor. Check out his post below.
One of Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and actor Siddarth Gupta shared a montage of the late actor remembering him. He took to Instagram and said that he was 'still seeking closure' since the actor's demise on 14 June. Siddarth, who has starred in the super hit video Vaaste opposite singer Dhwani Bhanushali, has been sharing memorable photos and videos of the actor since then. On Wednesday, he shared two such videos and remembered Sushant.  

While sharing the same, Siddarth wrote, "Only standing by you not against anyone. #stillseekingclosure #sushantsinghrajput #comewhatmay @maahimayuri @beyond.horizons." Just last month, after the Supreme Court directed CBI to take over Sushant's case, Siddarth shared a fun throwback picture with the actor in a pool, and wrote, "This goes to show that when people unify for a certain cause with all the passion, belief and intent, the effect it concur’s can overtake the biggest of societal power bridled entities! My faith is restored in the judiciary system and in the justice. My faith is restored in the people and their power! A step closer to that starry night! #satyamevjayate #sushantsinghrajput #ourfellowamphibian #justiceforsushant #cbitakesover."

He had also penned an emotional note for Sushant that read, “Come back. Even as a shadow, Even as a dream.” Check out Siddarth Gupta's posts below:

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation in the case is still underway whereas the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested on drug charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau. 

