Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Gupta pens an emotional note for late actor as he shares an old PHOTO

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. His friend Siddharth Gupta has recently shared a post while remembering him.
14280 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire nation numb and heartbroken. His close friends, loved ones, and fans still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. Meanwhile, they have been trying to cherish his fond memories through the medium of old pictures, videos, and of course, movies. For instance, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing a lot of updates on the late actor on social media.

As we speak of this, Sushant’s ex-roommate and friend Siddharth Gupta has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle. He has shared a throwback picture in which the late actor can be seen posing for the camera with some of his friends including Siddharth himself. He has also penned an emotional note for Sushant that reads, “Come back. Even as a shadow, Even as a dream.” That’s not all. He has also shared the popular trend #Warriors4SSR along with the post.

As we can see in the picture, Sushant who is clad in a yellow shirt and white pants holds his pet dog Fudge happily. This is sure to leave many of us emotional. Meanwhile, the latest developments related to the late actor’s case have baffled everyone. His father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people while accusing them of abetment of suicide, siphoning of finances, and other related allegations. Meanwhile, the CBI has also begun investigation on the case.

