Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani says he is being pressured to speak against Rhea Chakraborty

As per reports, Siddharth Pithani has sent an email to the Bandra Police stating that he got calls from Sushant Singh Rajput's family members and an IPS office among others.

With new developments taking place in Sushant Singh Rajput's case by the hour, the parallel probes have opened a can of worms and highlighted some major loopholes in the case. Now, according to latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Siddharth Pithani has alleged that he is being pressurised to speak against Rhea Chakraborty. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Pithani has sent an email to the Bandra Police stating that he got calls from Rajput's family members, his sister Mitu Singh, a Supreme Court advocate and senior IPS officer OP Singh.

Siddharth has reportedly stated that he was asked about the expenses Rhea had incurred while staying at Sushant's place before she moved out six days before the actor's demise on 14 June. He added that IPS office OP Singh called him via WhatsApp “to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty to Bihar Police". As per the report, Pithani in his email wrote, "I was told I would receive a phone call. I got a call from an unknown WhatsApp number, but it ended within 40 seconds, and no statement was recorded."

Now, according to Times Now, Bihar Police will be interrogating Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's staff member Devesh Sawant soon. The report suggested that the Bihar Police will first record statements of everyone involved in the case and then Rhea and her brother Showik will be questioned. The report added that Siddharth is currently in Hyderabad.

