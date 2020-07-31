  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani says he is being pressured to speak against Rhea Chakraborty

As per reports, Siddharth Pithani has sent an email to the Bandra Police stating that he got calls from Sushant Singh Rajput's family members and an IPS office among others.
31514 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea Chakraborty,Siddharth PithaniSushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani says he is being pressured to speak against Rhea Chakraborty.
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With new developments taking place in Sushant Singh Rajput's case by the hour, the parallel probes have opened a can of worms and highlighted some major loopholes in the case. Now, according to latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Siddharth Pithani has alleged that he is being pressurised to speak against Rhea Chakraborty. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Pithani has sent an email to the Bandra Police stating that he got calls from Rajput's family members, his sister Mitu Singh, a Supreme Court advocate and senior IPS officer OP Singh.  

Siddharth has reportedly stated that he was asked about the expenses Rhea had incurred while staying at Sushant's place before she moved out six days before the actor's demise on 14 June. He added that IPS office OP Singh called him via WhatsApp “to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty to Bihar Police". As per the report, Pithani in his email wrote, "I was told I would receive a phone call. I got a call from an unknown WhatsApp number, but it ended within 40 seconds, and no statement was recorded." 

Now, according to Times Now, Bihar Police will be interrogating Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's staff member Devesh Sawant soon. The report suggested that the Bihar Police will first record statements of everyone involved in the case and then Rhea and her brother Showik will be questioned. The report added that Siddharth is currently in Hyderabad. 

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande debunks Sushant Singh Rajput's depression theory: He could have been upset but not depressed

Credits :Mumbai Mirror/Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
Anonymous 28 minutes ago

This ugly man is also aide of rehea he might have helped rehea... this evil creature has definitely helped that cheapo

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Saala hor, Sushant ka khata tha and supporting Rhea..when all the witnesses speaking against her, he is the only one who doesn't find anything wrong with Rhea. Shame on him..

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

This creepy guy was Rhea's personal photographer. Lived in sushant's house n now taking up for the girl. Shame on you man. Stand up for the truth n don't be a coward.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement