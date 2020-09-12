Sushant Singh Rajput's friend states the actor is targeted; Says he's shocked to hear the drug theories

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Yuvraj S. Singh states that he is surprised to hear the drug theories surrounding the actor's death case. The late actor's friend goes on to add that he did not believe that Sushant needed drugs to survive.

As per a news report by IANS, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend named Yuvraj S. Singh states that he is surprised to hear the drug theories surrounding the late actor's death case. The late actor's friend goes on to add that he did not believe that Sushant Singh Rajput needed drugs to survive or that he was addicted to them. As per the news report, Yuvraj S. Singh further added that he crossed paths with the late star Sushant Singh Rajput during various auditions.

He says that the late actor did not look depressed and people do get affected by fame but Sushant was not like that. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend also mentions that he had a chat with Sushant eight months back. He said he told the late actor about his film, Chhichhore and how he liked the film. Yuvraj S. Singh also states that Sushant Singh Rajput is being targeted. He says people took advantage of him for money and for their individual gains. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend also states that post the release of Chhichhore he thought that the late actor would sign many big projects. He further adds that the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked him.

The late actor was found dead in his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Yuvraj S. Singh also adds that it is tough to say if the medications affected the late actor in a wrong way, or if the late actor had some kind of threats. The late actor's friend also says that, "Sushant knew more than what he had to know."

Credits :IANS

