Sushant Singh Rajput's friend states Rhea Chakraborty introduced him to talent agency under NCB scanner

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended to October 6, 2020. Meanwhile, a friend of the late actor has recently made some shocking claims.

Rhea Chakraborty continues to remain in judicial custody after NCB arrested her on charges of procuring drugs and giving them to Sushant Singh Rajput. Her bail plea at the Bombay High Court is likely to be heard on September 24, 2020. In the midst of all this, a friend of the late actor has reportedly made a shocking statement. This individual also happens to be a key witness for the CBI, who is also probing into the late actor’s case.

While talking to Times Now, the anonymous friend has alleged that it was Rhea who introduced Sushant to KWAN, the talent agency that is currently under NCB’s scanner in connection with the drug nexus. He also describes a man with a moustache who was driving the actress. He further adds that the actress facilitated the meeting with the agency when it happened. According to him, Sushant Singh Rajput did not want to do the talent manager stuff.

That is reportedly because the late actor thought these people tried to target brands and the audience while making money for the same. This anonymous male friend of Sushant also claims that Rhea Chakraborty initiated the dialogue back then. Moreover, he further adds that the Dil Bechara actor did not care about Bollywood or his movie career. He then adds that Sushant knew of more ways to be sustainable than the film industry. However, this friend denies the fact that Jaya Saha and Rhea Chakraborty were friends. He reportedly mentions that Saha was close to Shruti Modi.

Also Read: Jaya Saha ADMITS arranging CBD oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty: Reports

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×