Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sunil Shukla approaches Bombay HC seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian's case

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 while his ex-manager Disha Salian, on the other hand, died on 8th June 2020. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise left the entire country in shock but at the same time, gave rise to numerous debates and controversies. One of them is related to his former manager Disha Salian who died on June 8, 2020, a few days before the late actor’s demise. Now, Sushant’s friend and gym partner, Sunil Shukla, has recently approached the Bombay High Court in connection with the same. He has sought a CBI probe into the deceased celebrity manager’s case.

For the unversed, Disha reportedly died under mysterious circumstances after having fallen off the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad, Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. Meanwhile, Shukla has stated in his petition that both the Dil Bechara star and Disha died under suspicious circumstances. He further added that the Mumbai Police have not considered many aspects while investigating Disha Salian’s death. The petition reportedly states that Sunil Shukla has documentary evidence that proves Sushant and Disha were in touch between March and April 2020.

While CBI has been already probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, he has said that they should as well look into Disha Salian’s death. Earlier, another petition was filed while seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the celebrity manager’s demise. Meanwhile, the NCB had earlier arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs. She was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Among others who were arrested by the agency include her brother Showik, the late actor’s former house manager Samuel Miranda, and staffer Dipesh Sawant.

Credits :PTI

