  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sunil Shukla approaches Bombay HC seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian's case

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 while his ex-manager Disha Salian, on the other hand, died on 8th June 2020. Read on for further details.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sunil Shukla approaches Bombay HC seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian's case Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sunil Shukla approaches Bombay HC seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian's case
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise left the entire country in shock but at the same time, gave rise to numerous debates and controversies. One of them is related to his former manager Disha Salian who died on June 8, 2020, a few days before the late actor’s demise. Now, Sushant’s friend and gym partner, Sunil Shukla, has recently approached the Bombay High Court in connection with the same. He has sought a CBI probe into the deceased celebrity manager’s case.

For the unversed, Disha reportedly died under mysterious circumstances after having fallen off the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad, Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. Meanwhile, Shukla has stated in his petition that both the Dil Bechara star and Disha died under suspicious circumstances. He further added that the Mumbai Police have not considered many aspects while investigating Disha Salian’s death. The petition reportedly states that Sunil Shukla has documentary evidence that proves Sushant and Disha were in touch between March and April 2020.

While CBI has been already probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, he has said that they should as well look into Disha Salian’s death. Earlier, another petition was filed while seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the celebrity manager’s demise. Meanwhile, the NCB had earlier arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs. She was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Among others who were arrested by the agency include her brother Showik, the late actor’s former house manager Samuel Miranda, and staffer Dipesh Sawant. 

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, Priyanka and Meetu, fear CBI arrest as they seek urgent hearing in Bombay HC

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PTI

You may like these
Delhi advocate held for making false allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian’s death cases: Report
Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking CBI probe into SSR's former manager Disha Salian's death on October 8
Arbaaz Khan takes legal action over his name being dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian's death
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend claims CBI needs to catch Disha Salian's fiance to crack late actor's death case
Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai meets cops investigating her death; might approach Court against media trial
Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat mate Siddharth Pithani claims late actor feared for life post Disha Salian’s death
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement