Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Yuvraj S Singh alleges one has to go through drugs & casting couch to be a star

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Yuvraj S Singh has recently made some shocking allegations during one of his interviews. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become baffling with every passing day. What started with the nepotism debate has now resulted in the probe into an alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. The late actor’s friend Yuvraj S Singh has now opened up on the entire matter in an interview with Republic TV. He begins by stating that he knows KWAN’s CEO, Dhruv Chitgopekar. Post that, the actor alleged that the later opted for dishonest ways to do business with clients.

He also points towards the possibility of a casting couch in working in connection with the agency that is likely to get busted soon. What he speaks next is sure to blow the minds of the readers. Singh alleges that individuals are forced to consume drugs at parties and then interact with lead actors. He further states that if one does not take charas or ganja then that person won’t get work in the industry. Talking about Sushant, the actor says it's possible that he had to take drugs.

Singh also gives ’s example while speaking about the same. He further says that it was also offered to him. He says that everyone has to take drugs failing which they won’t be offered a big film or become a big star. According to him, if one wants to become a star, then that person has to go through drugs and the casting couch. Talking about the drug nexus, Singh claims that many names will surface in the coming times. But he does add that 15-20 A-listers including ’s ‘special man’ are involved in the same.

