Sushant Singh Rajput's friends to go on 3 day hunger strike from October 2 to seek justice for the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over 3 months ago and now, his friends Ankit Acharya and Ganesh Hiwaker, have announced that they will be going on a hunger strike from October 3 to demand justice for the Chhichhore actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai and it has been over 3 months to his sad demise. While his fans, friends and family continue to demand justice for the late actor, the CBI probe is also going on. Amid this, two of Sushant's friends Ankita Acharya and Ganesh Hiwaker have reportedly decided to go on a 3-day hunger strike to seek justice for Sushant from October 2. They even shared a video on social media where they claimed that they wanted justice for the late actor.

As per ANI report, Sushant's friends also wanted to seek permission from the police to go on a hunger strike at Delhi's Rajghat or in Mumbai. However, they claimed that if they don't get permission from the police, they will go on a hunger strike in their own house. They also claimed that they have been demanding justice right from the start. However, said in a video that there has been no updates regarding the same from the CBI. They did laud the NCB and ED for doing their job and claimed that they wanted the drug menace to be over.

In the video, as per the report, Hiwaker said, "We have been demanding justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case from the beginning. But, there have been no updates from the CBI for the past few days. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is doing its job and looking for drugs connection. We also want the drugs mafia to end. The Enforcement Directorate is also doing its job."

Meanwhile, Sushant's family also has been fighting for justice for the late actor. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often runs various campaigns on social media where fans join in to demand justice for Sushant. However, recently, their lawyer questioned the delay in the investigation and post that, CBI issued its first statement. Sushant's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others and levelled several allegations against them. Amid this, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty were arrested in the alleged drug links.

Credits :ANI

