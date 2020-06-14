Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to take place in Mumbai on Monday; His father to fly down to the city

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. The actor passed away in his apartment in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. After Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, this has come as yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, they have not found any suspicious object.

Sushant Singh's family said to India Today Tv that the actor's funeral is to take place in Mumbai on Monday after his father will fly down to the city from Patna. As reported by India Today, the police have got hands-on some items including his medical records for investigation purposes. Sushant's body was taken to Cooper hospital today in Mumbai where the police conducted a postmortem. His postmortem will reveal about the injuries the actor suffered in the process. The police even mentioned that the actor was seeking psychiatric help.

(Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: No suicide note found, investigation underway reveals Mumbai Police)

The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. Not only Bollywood but even the TV and the sports fraternity are in deep shock over Sushant's sudden demise. From fans to his former co-stars to his friends from the industry, everyone took to their social media handles to offer condolences to Sushant's family and pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more.

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×