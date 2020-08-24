  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's gym partner alleges Rhea Chakraborty's dad & Mahesh Bhatt conspired to murder the actor

While the CBI continues with its investigation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case, his gym partner has made some serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, her father and Mahesh Bhatt. Read on to know more.
The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have baffled everyone. The CBI is currently probing into the loopholes related to the entire matter. Meanwhile, a few revelations made on the part people who knew both the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty have further raised eyebrows. Among them is Sunil Shukla, who used to be Sushant’s gym partner. In an exclusive conversation with Times Now, he has made some serious allegations against the actress and two other people.

As revealed by yet another friend of Sushant and Rhea, the latter’s father was a doctor, and she would consult him for medicines when the late actor fell sick. Now, Sunil Shukla has also made some quite shocking revelations. He has claimed that Rhea’s biological dad Indrajit Chakraborty and her ‘sugar daddy’ Mahesh Bhatt conspired to murder Sushant Singh Rajput. He also added that since Rhea gave the late actor his medicines, there must be someone else who gave them after she left.

Shukla further states that he used to meet Sushant at the gym, where they worked out together. He also adds that the late actor took only multivitamin supplements and that he knew what he was taking. Talking about the CBI investigation, Shukla feels that they have an advantage even though 66 days have already passed since the late actor’s demise. Citing the reason behind the same, he states that there were other people in the house back then – Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, and Dipesh Sawant, who are witnesses in the case. Not only that, but he also alleges that they murdered Sushant during the night and hanged him later. 

