Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Neeraj confirms Showik, Samuel scored drugs for late actor: Report

According to Times Now's latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Neeraj has maintained his statement and made a few revelations.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe by the CBI has slowed down and looks like the investigating agency is now treading cautiously. As per latest reports, it was revealed that the CBI will recording statements of Siddharth Pithani under section 164 of CrPc which makes it admissible in the court of law. According to Times Now, Sushant's house help Neeraj's statement may also be recorded under the same section.

The report revealed that Neeraj, who was reportedly the last person to see Sushant, has maintained his statement. Neeraj has confirmed to the channel that Sushant was in the habit of consuming curated marijuana. Not just that, Neeraj has also confirmed that Rhea Chakrborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda scored drugs for the late actor.

Neeraj also has given information on the sequence of events that took place when they first found Sushant's body. He revealed that it was the late actor's brother-in-law OP Singh that instructed them over the phone to bring the body down. Neeraj had offered juice and water to the actor on the morning of 14 June when the tragic incident took place. As per reports, Neeraj is currently in Delhi and will appear before the court as and when needed.

Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, Sushant's staffer Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are in jail for their involvement in procurement and consumption of drugs. Their bail plea was recently reserved by the Bombay High Court and posted the matter for later hearing.

ALSO READ: CBI likely to add Section 302 charge in SSR’s death case; Late actor’s sister Shweta expresses faith in probe

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×