  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Neeraj confirms Showik, Samuel scored drugs for late actor: Report

According to Times Now's latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Neeraj has maintained his statement and made a few revelations.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: October 2, 2020 05:13 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput poses for camera. Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Neeraj confirms Showik, Samuel scored drugs for late actor: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe by the CBI has slowed down and looks like the investigating agency is now treading cautiously. As per latest reports, it was revealed that the CBI will recording statements of Siddharth Pithani under section 164 of CrPc which makes it admissible in the court of law. According to Times Now, Sushant's house help Neeraj's statement may also be recorded under the same section. 

The report revealed that Neeraj, who was reportedly the last person to see Sushant, has maintained his statement. Neeraj has confirmed to the channel that Sushant was in the habit of consuming curated marijuana. Not just that, Neeraj has also confirmed that Rhea Chakrborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda scored drugs for the late actor. 

Neeraj also has given information on the sequence of events that took place when they first found Sushant's body. He revealed that it was the late actor's brother-in-law OP Singh that instructed them over the phone to bring the body down. Neeraj had offered juice and water to the actor on the morning of 14 June when the tragic incident took place. As per reports, Neeraj is currently in Delhi and will appear before the court as and when needed. 

Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, Sushant's staffer Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are in jail for their involvement in procurement and consumption of  drugs. Their bail plea was recently reserved by the Bombay High Court and posted the matter for later hearing.   

ALSO READ: CBI likely to add Section 302 charge in SSR’s death case; Late actor’s sister Shweta expresses faith in probe 

Credits :Times Now

You may like these
NCB busts another drug racket, arrest drug dealer allegedly linked to Showik Chakraborty: Report
Sushant's farmhouse manager reveals he always saw Showik intoxicated, Rhea Chakraborty controlled expenses
Social media passwords to drug consumption with Sushant: 55 questions posed to Rhea Chakraborty by NCB
Showik Chakraborty's friend Suryadeep Malhotra snapped at NCB office, Sushant's bank staff quizzed by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB's drug probe widens as 6 more arrested, links to Showik Chakraborty established
Rhea Chakraborty's father summoned by ED again, brother Showik arrives to record statement in CBI probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement