Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda arrested along with Showik Chakraborty by NCB

The NCB has finally arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Samuel Miranda in connection with drug angle.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case couldn't have gotten enough baffling when a possible drug angle emerged sometime back. It all happened after ED handed out a few of Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Post that, the agency jumped into the investigation along with the others. Not only did they summon and interrogate the actress along with the rest of the family members, but also arrested a few drug peddlers recently.

Now, one of these peddlers admitted to having links with Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and all hell broke loose. On Friday, NCB initially summoned Showik and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drug angle. And now, as per the latest reports, the agency has arrested both of them on charges of drug procurement. For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty's 'drug' chats involved Showik and Miranda too. Earlier, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi admitted about the presence of a drug culture around the late actor.

She reportedly pinned the blame on Rhea during her CBI interrogation. While the NCB has made remarkable achievements in the case, the CBI and ED continue with their probe too. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 but the controversies and debates revolving around his tragic demise have not ended yet. Meanwhile, talking about the drug angle, Rhea and Showik's father Indrajit Chakraborty also came under the radar when it was reportedly alleged that he was aware of his children's actions.

