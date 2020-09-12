Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda linked to drug peddler Zaid Vilatra: Report

The news report by India Today, further goes on to add that Samuel Miranda had connections with Zaid and had spoken to him on calls for almost 17 times as per their call records.

As per a news report by India Today, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda made several calls to drug peddler Zaid Vilatra. The news report further goes on to add that Samuel Miranda had connections with Zaid and had spoken to him on calls for almost 17 times as per the call records accessed by India Today. The news report states that Samuel Miranda and Sushant's other staff named Dipesh Sawant used to procure drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Previously, it has been reportedly that the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Dipesh Sawant, Zaid Vilatara and Basit Parihar in the drugs case that the NCB has be investigating in the late actor's death case.

Now, the news report by India Today, highlights the links between Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and drug peddler Zaid Vilatra. The report also states that Rhea was in touch with Basit Parihar. The call records between the two were accessed by India Today which shows that the duo spoke for 72 minutes on calls. The news reports add that more than 300 minutes of conversation has taken place between Samuel Miranda and drug peddler Zaid Vilatra.

The media reports in the drugs angle probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau states that the agency has raided multiple locations across Mumbai and Goa in relation to the locations of other drug peddlers. The news reports also state that the Narcotics Control Bureau has detained Karamjeet from Mumbai in relations to the drugs in the late actor's death case.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty claims top filmmaker introduced late actor to drugs: Reports)

Share your comment ×