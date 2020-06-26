Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram following witnesses a spike of few millions as fans continue to celebrate him

Reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account has witnessed a considerable increase in the number of followers post his demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, after hanging himself at his Bandra home. The news of his demise continues to be a matter of grave shock to many and in fact, fans continue to mourn the loss to the world and the Bollywood industry as large. None the less, the actor continues to be remembered for the great work he has done and for being the person of such great intellect, the finest of words, and so much more.

Even after his demise, fans have been sending out loads of love to the actor with their artwork, their words, and everything else that one can do. In fact, netizens seem to have also found a way to continue to send their love to him as his Instagram account saw a substantial rise in the numbers, and well, what better way to celebrate him than with little things? In fact, Instagram also went on to memorialize his account as a gesture of respect.

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore, co-starring in the lead role. The movie did very well with the fans and continues to be a favourite of many for the topic it touched and how it portrayed it. Up ahead, the actor's last release, Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, will now be releasing on OTT. However, fans are not very happy about the decision, some are excited to see him on the screens again.

