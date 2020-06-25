Sushant Singh Rajput's LAST film Dil Bechara to release digitally on THIS date; Sanjana Sanghi shares poster

Fans who rallied for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film to be released in theatres, will be in for a disappointment as Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Almost 10 days after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the makers of his last film Dil Bechara announced that the actor's last onscreen outing will release next month. Fans who rallied for the actor's last film to be released in theatres, will be in for a disappointment as the film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi shared the film's brand new poster on social media. While films on Hotstar can be watched on a paid subscription team, Dil Bechara's team revealed that for Sushant's million of fans the film will be available to everyone for free.

She captioned it, "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara is going to be coming to everyone on @DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput's was last seen in Netflix film Drive and the blockbuster hit Chhichhore in 2019. The 34-year-old actor tragically cut short his life on 14 June,2020, as he committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant's fans have eagerly been waiting for his last film and had even taken to Twitter to urge the film's makers to release Dil Bechara in theatres.

