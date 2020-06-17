  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's last seen on Whatsapp was 9:15 am his friend Anand Gandhi reveals in his eulogy

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Anand Gandhi pens down a heartwarming eulogy for him after his demise.
20055 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 03:18 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's last seen on Whatsapp was 9:15 am his friend Anand Gandhi reveals in his eulogySushant Singh Rajput's last seen on Whatsapp was 9:15 am his friend Anand Gandhi reveals in his eulogy
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise came as a wave of shock for many. According to police reports, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, and was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput was an incredible actor and the news of his untimely death stirred the entire film fraternity. Not just the fans but also the Bollywood industry mourned over the loss. According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput had been battling depression for the last few months.

The actor's fans have been calling out Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and other producers for allegedly sabotaging Sushant Singh Rajput's career. Many have also been debating over nepotism and its impact on the actors with a nonfilmy background. Many of Sushant Singh Rajput's friends have been posting pictures and beautiful notes for the actor after his demise. Recently, Anand Gandhi penned down a eulogy for him and revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's last seen on Whatsapp was 9:15 am.

"Sushant. “Last seen Sun at 9:15 AM.” His unchanging Whatsapp status still declares on my phone - an epitaph etched onto a binary stone - more tenacious than granite, as fragile as memory," Anand wrote. "Time is but a stubborn illusion, brother. He would have invoked his relativist hero, part in jest, part in romance, just to inspire an argument from me. You don’t actually buy into unprovable useless mumbo-jumbo like nth level simulation, do you? I would have fallen for it., he added.

Read his full post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sushant. “Last seen Sun at 9:15 AM.” His unchanging Whatsapp status still declares on my phone - an epitaph etched onto a binary stone - more tenacious than granite, as fragile as memory. “Time is but a stubborn illusion, brother.” He would have invoked his relativist hero, part in jest, part in romance, just to inspire an argument from me. “You don’t actually buy into unprovable useless mumbo-jumbo like nth level simulation, do you?” I would have fallen for it. His smile would widen ear to ear and his eyes pierce through me as he would beam at me. “No.” Gotcha! “Par dil ko khush rakhne ko Ghalib yeh khayal acchha hai (But it’s a pleasant idea to cheer the heart.)” (Running out of space here - read the entire text in my stories). #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsingh #sushant #eulogy #death #life #meaning

A post shared by Anand Gandhi (@memewala) on

