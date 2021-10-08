Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer on legality in Aryan Khan's case: If there is no recovery, there is no offence

Over the past few days, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been in the headlines amid his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the alleged drugs case. While in the recent hearing by the Mumbai Court, Aryan was sent into 14-day judicial custody, previously, he was in NCB's custody who were investigating the Cruise ship raid from where he was arrested. Now, in a conversation with NDTV, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh has reflected on the ongoing case against Aryan and the legality of the NCB's arrest of SRK's son.

In a chat, Vikas Singh expressed that as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, if nothing is recovered from an accused in the case, then there is no offence. He went on to explain how the entire Narcotics law is based on the recovery of contraband from an accused. He also went on to speak about the alleged drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty in 2020 and how the legality of the act stands there. Vikas Singh also added that the act explains the level of punishment for the accused based on the amount of narcotics recovered from the person.

Late Sushant's lawyer told NDTV in a chat, "The entire Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act is based on recovery (of narcotic drugs/ psychotropic substance)… if there is no recovery, there is no offence. That is how the act has been structured. According to me, whenever you arrest somebody with recovery, it is a clear violation of the very intent for which this act has been enacted."

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's case has been making it to the headlines amid his bail plea. Reportedly, after yesterday's hearing at the Mumbai Court, Aryan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchantt and others were sent into 14-day judicial custody. However, since the COVID test was pending, Aryan and others were kept in NCB custody for one night. The bail plea hearing for Aryan is scheduled for today at 12:30 PM.

Also Read|Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB reacts, calls the allegations 'baseless'