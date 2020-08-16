Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer reveals Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty's role in business

Sushant Singh Rajput's personal lawyer Priyanka Khimani was hired by the late actor in early 2019 to look after his legal and business affairs. Read on to know details.

While the Sushant Singh Rajput case continues to get murkier and new details come to light, the late actor's lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, has opened up on various facets of the actor's life, his business matters and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's role in his life. Khimani was hired by Sushant in early 2019 to look after his legal and business affairs. She revealed that it was his sister Priyanka who first introduced them.

"I met Sushant sometime early last year, my role as his lawyer was to look at his legal and business affairs. He was one of those clients who had such varied interests. He was ambitious and he had a lot of interesting things on his wish list," Khimani told India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai.

Speaking about girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in setting up companies, Khimani revealed that "three people are equal shareholders". For the unversed, Sushant had set up two companies with Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty as investors. These companies have now come under the scanner as Sushant's father has alleged that close to Rs 15 crore was siphoned off.

Addressing Rhea and Showik's involvement, the late actor's personal lawyer Khimani said, "Any company requires the minimum role of individuals as director and promoters for being setup. At that point of time, given that the both of them were together, it was a question of setting something up. I don’t think for Sushant the goal was to create a business partnership. For Sushant, it was that this is the business that I want to do. It didn’t matter who he did it with. And since there were certain people in his life, it was simpler to set it up in this fashion."

She further added, "If you see the records, three people are equal shareholders and everyone has put money as investment in the most routine manner one would set up a company. We took decisions that were sound and thought through, but we didn’t take decisions that would impact anybody in the larger scheme. Rhea and her brother had invested to get the business kickstarted."

However, Khimani clarified that she never advised the late actor on his finances. But was only his legal advisor. She also revealed that the Enforcement Directorate has not yet questioned her but the Mumbai Police did interview her. "I was one of the first people to sit with the Mumbai Police. I have given all information that was needed and cooperated in investigation," she said.

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×