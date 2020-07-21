  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike's film Suicide or Murder to roll in September, fans call it 'new low'

Producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta, in an interview, revealed the reason behind making the film Suicide or Murder starring Sachin Tiwari -- who bears uncanny resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput,
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and netizens were in for a rude shock on Monday as the actor's doppelganger Sachin Tiwari announced that he will be starring in a film titled 'Suicide or Murder' which will be based on the life of the late actor. Present by VSG Binge, the film will be directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. While speaking to NBT.com, Vijay revealed that 50 per cent of the script is ready and the film will go on floors in mid-September. 

Not just that, the film will be shot in Mumbai and Punjab over a period of 50 days. Revealing his reason behind making the film, Vijay said, "This film is being made to end the monopoly of the big stars and production houses of the film industry. The main motive behind making this film is that we don’t want what happened with Sushant to happen with someone else. I met an actress who tried to end her life 11 times. There will be a reason behind taking such a drastic step by an outsider. There are actors who come to fulfill their dreams here but end up not getting work." 

Soon after the announcement, netizens and fans took to social media to express their disappointment over making a film on such a grave and sensitive issue. One user tweeted, "This industry is setting new standards of low. One can expect anything from people associated to it. #SushantSingRajput #SuicideOrMurder #BollywoodLobby." While another fan wrote, "Scavengers coming out to dig in."

Take a look at some of the reactions: 

