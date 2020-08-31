  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Shruti Modi joins Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik for CBI interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Shruti Modi, whow as earlier quizzed by the ED, arrived at the DRDO guesthouse for CBI interrogation on Monday.
Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 12:54 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseSushant Singh Rajput's manager Shruti Modi joins Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik for CBI interrogation.
Almost an hour after Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik arrived for their fourth day of questioning, Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Shruti Modi arrived at the DRDO guesthouse for CBI interrogation. Shruti's car was seen arriving at the premises. ANI tweeted, "Maharashtra: Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, arrives at DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying." 

Take a look: 

Just yesterday, Shruti and Sushant's eldest sister Neetu Singh's WhatsApp chats went viral. In the chats accessed by CNN News 18, Neetu and Shruti talk about Sushant’s doctor prescriptions and the doctors treating him. The names of the medicines reportedly mentioned are Serta, Clonotril, Oleanz and Qutipin, which are taken for various mental illnesses. Shruti also sent the contact detail of Dr Susan Walker Psychotherapy to the late actor's eldest sister.    

Shruti Modi was earlier quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate which is probing the money laundering angle. During her multiple visits to the ED office, Shruti also submitted certain documents and reportedly in her statement revealed that Rhea used to take all financial decisions. It is widely reported that after Shruti, Disha Salian used to look at Sushant's work. Rhea in her first interview had revealed that Disha Salian took over the Sushant's work sometime in late February. However, Disha passed away a few days before Sushant's tragic demise. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput spoke on retirement, mental health with Rhea, his lawyer, CA & others; Audio goes viral

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Rhea spoke abt sushant living life king size 3 points 1. He earned it.. It's his money... He do not steal it 2. He is true to his word when is says he lives in the moment 3. If he did not live life king size there would have been more money for u to steal Is that what u not happy about.

