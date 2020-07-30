Sushant Singh Rajput's medications were administered by Rhea Chakraborty reveals the late actor's trainer
In a sting operation by Republic TV, the news came to light that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's medications were administered by Rhea Chakraborty.
The trainer who worked alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a sting operation by Republic TV, the news came to light that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's medications were administered by Rhea Chakraborty. The shocking revelation was done by the late actor's trainer who also revealed that he did not want the actor to take those medications.
Credits :republicworld.com
Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue