Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni co star Bhumika Chawla fondly remembers actor: The secret has gone with you

Bhumika Chawla fondly remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and urged fans to not indulge in mud slinging. Take a look at her heartfelt post below.

It has been over a week since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput but millions of his fans and co-stars continue to be devastated. One of them is the late actor MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star and onscreen sister Bhumika Chawla who fondly remembered Sushant and urged fans to not indulge in mud slinging. Bhumika' post comes days after she expressed shock and grief over the actor's sudden demise.

In a heartfelt post, Bhumika wrote, "Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it’s Been a week since you have gone ... What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind .... I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself , of the people around you."

Sharing a photo from their Dhoni biopic which shows the two actors hugging each other, Bhumika added, "There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is —“ who is to be blamed “ —— there is “ industry did it “ —- “ relationship did this” ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him (sic)."

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life on 14 June as he committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

