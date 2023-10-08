Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh's 83: 6 movies to savor as India begins Cricket World Cup journey

Cricket in India isn't just a game; it's a binding force that brings people together. The Cricket World Cup, a monumental tournament, has kicked off, and the excitement is amplified as India proudly hosts it. The team is gearing up to give their all, aiming to bring the coveted trophy home, starting their campaign today on October 8 against Australia. The fusion of cricket and Bollywood is always a cherished affair, with numerous films capturing the essence of the game and its real-life heroes. As India embarks on its journey towards the World Cup trophy, here are 7 movies to savor during this cricket season, each guaranteed to make your heart bleed blue.

Sushant Singh Rajput's M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

The 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey, chronicles the life of the legendary cricketer and former Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher, the movie delves into the highs and struggles of the sportsman, also taking you back to his heroic performance during the 2011 Cricket World Cup final.

Aamir Khan's Lagaan

Lagaan (2001), directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Aamir Khan, stands as one of the most iconic sports dramas in Bollywood. The film tells the story of a small village whose residents unite to form a cricket team with the goal of defeating the British in a match, a high-stakes endeavor crucial for securing their future.

Ranveer Singh's 83

83, released in 2021, is a film based on the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev that achieved victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Jersey, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, tells the story of a father and former cricketer who returns to the sport to fulfill his son’s desire of buying a jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was released in 2022.

Akshay Kumar's Patiala House

Patiala House, released in 2011, stars Akshay Kumar as Gattu, a character determined to pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer despite his father's objections. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also features Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.

Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji's Dil Bole Hadippa!

Dil Bole Hadippa! is a 2009 sports comedy movie produced by Yash Raj Films. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, the movie revolves around a woman who disguises herself as a man to join an all-male cricket team.

Here’s wishing the Indian cricket team all the luck and success in the tournament.