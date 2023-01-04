Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai apartment gets a new tenant after 3 years; Read details

Sushant Singh Rajput 's sea-facing apartment on Carter Road in Mumbai has reportedly got its new tenant. According to the reports published by the Times Of India, the four-bedroom apartment in which the Kedarnath actor was found dead, is finally set to get rented out after a long gap of over 3 years. As per the reports, the flat which is owned by an NRI will be rented out at a cost of Rs. 5 Lakhs per month, with a security deposit of Rs. 30 Lakhs.

According to the Times Of India report, a real estate broker named Rafique Merchant has confirmed that the apartment in which Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, is finally getting rented out. According to the agent, the NRI owner of the apartment approached him for the same, a couple of months back. "We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while," said Rafique in his chat with the daily.

The 3 years delay

Earlier, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the broker opened up on finding new tenants for the flat. "People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised," said Rafique Merchant. "The owner is also very particular and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with," he added.

"The clients are informed in advance that this is where Sushant used to stay. Some people don’t mind the history and want to go for it. But their friends and family members discourage them from going ahead with the deal. Now, the owner is very clear that he doesn't want to rent out the flat to a film celeb, no matter who or how big he or she is. He wants to hand over the flat to a corporate person," added the broker.

When Sushant Singh Rajput lived in the apartment

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput started living in this apartment in December 2019, with a contract for the next 3 years. He was reportedly paying a month's rent of Rs. 4.51 Lakhs then. The late actor used to live in the flat with his then-girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and a few close friends.