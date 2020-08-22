Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour claims lights in actor's flat were turned off early a night before his death

In a shocking revelation, Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour has claimed that the lights at the late actor's flat were suspiciously turned off early on the night before his death, i.e. June 13, 2020.

As the days pass by, Sushant Singh Rajput's case gets murkier. In what was completely shocking, the talented actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020. A few days back, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into SSR's's untimely death and the team is currently in Mumbai investigating the matter. They were snapped arriving at the late actor's Bandra residence today along with the forensic lab team, Mumbai Police officials, SSR's cook Neeraj and flatmate Sidharth Pithani. Now, making another surprising revelation on the ongoing case is Sushant's neighbour.

In an interview with Times Now, the neighbour claimed that on June 13, which is a night before SSR's death, the lights were uncharacteristically switched off which she found very suspicious. "The lights at his flat were switched off by 10:30-10:45. Only the kitchen light was on. His lights would never be switched off so early. He would stay awake till 4 am," the neighbour alleged to Times Now and added, "Generally, the lights are never off. This was completely off. There is something, somewhere."

Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh raised eyebrows at Sandip Ssingh's intentions of being involved in the case. "Meetu [Singh, Sushant's sister] was devastated after seeing Sushant’s dead body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge? Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him I guess it should have been Pithani who should have been there and not Sandip.," Vikas shared EXCLUSIVELY with Pinkvilla.

