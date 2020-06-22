Sushant Singh Rajput's nephew bids final adieu to him; Recalls the actor's unconditional love for his mother

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June leaving all of us in deep shock and heartbroken. The actor's nephew has now bid an emotional adieu to the actor through a beautiful story.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left a deep void in the film industry which will be difficult to fill in the upcoming years. The actor committed suicide on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai, confirm police reports. He was 34 at the time of his death. The MS Dhoni star’s tragic death has left his fans, family members, and other loved ones grief-stricken and in utter shock. Many of them find it hard to believe that he is gone.

Recently, Sushant’s brother-in-law Om Prakash Singh has shared a post on his Facebook handle which includes an emotional note written by the former’s nephew Viswajeet. He begins the video by talking about the late actor’s mother whom he loved dearly. It is also revealed how his mother prayed for a son after having four daughters and was finally blessed with one. Sushant’s nephew also adds how the actor spent 17 years of his life without his mother.

Here is the Facebook post shared by Sushant’s brother-in-law that includes the note:

The last scene of the video shows the late actor’s family immersing his ashes into the waters. Sushant Singh Rajput initially began his acting career with the Indian television industry in which he appeared in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then ventured into Bollywood and made his debut with the movie Kai Po Che in 2013. Some of his other movies include Shuddh Desi Romance, Byomkesh Bakshi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, and more.

