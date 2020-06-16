Sushant Singh Rajput's nephew moves actor's sister with his innocence & proves their family shares strong bond

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti revealed her son's reaction to the actor's death. Read all about it here.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14, in his Bandra apartment. The actor was cremated on Monday, June 15, after the Mumbai police conducted the post-mortem and confirmed the cause of his death. The actor's father and sisters rush to Mumbai to conduct the last rites and the funeral. However, one of Sushant's sisters, Shweta Singh Kriti, couldn't be a part of his last journey for she was stuck in the US. Shweta will be boarding a flight to Mumbai on June 16.

While she waits to join her family in India, Shweta revealed how her son reacted to Sushant's death. In a Facebook post, Shweta said that upon inform Nirvanh about his Mamu's demise, the little one had an encouraging reaction. "When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said “But he is alive in your heart” 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be....," she said.

She reached out to Sushant's fans and asked them to stay strong. "Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant #Ourheartsisurabodenow #Keeppraying."

Check out her post below:

When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said “But he is alive in your heart” 3 times. When a 5 yr old can... Posted by Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday, 15 June 2020

