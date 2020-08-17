Sushant Singh Rajput's niece lashes out at trolls for targeting his sister Meetu: Stop campaign against family

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh has been targeted by trolls of late. However, the late actor's niece Mallika Singh has come to her rescue now.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. His untimely demise has left the entire nation in deep shock. The late actor’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR at Patna a few days back against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on charges of abetment of suicide, siphoning of money, threatening and other related allegations. Not only Sushant’s father but his sisters have also been seeking justice for the late actor. However, one of his sisters, Meetu Singh has been targeted by trolls of late.

Now, the late actor’s niece Mallika Singh has lashed out at the trolls for targeting her aunt. Not only that, but she has also penned a detailed note concerning the entire matter. It so happened that a few sections of netizens targeted Meetu by commenting that she did not show grief after her brother’s demise. Mallika, in her 4-point explanation, has highlighted everything that she has posted on her aunt’s Instagram post.

In the first point, Mallika says that her aunt was the first one to hear the news about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and that she is the main shock absorber. Mallika mentions in the second point that Meetu Singh fainted when she arrived. Not only that but she was asked to keep it together with a while by the lawyer. Moreover, Meetu also had to look after how the investigation was carried on. Apart from that, the late actor’s apartment had a lot of valuables because of which she was asked to be alert.

Mallika’s third point highlights the fact that it was Meetu Singh who taught Sushant how to ride a motorbike and play cricket. According to her, the latter is the strongest of all the siblings. Mallika further adds that one of her little cousins wouldn’t stop crying because of which her aunt had to check up on her daughter on phone. She says that the family is not used to media attention. According to her, Meetu was adjusting her hair as it was falling on her eyes. Lastly, Mallika once again clarifies that neither the family nor Meetu knows Sandip Ssingh. She also adds that all the siblings shared a great bond and that all the sisters pampered Sushant Singh Rajput. She ends the comment by requesting the netizens to stop the campaign against the late actor’s family.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

