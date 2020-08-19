Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika hails SC’s verdict: Rest peacefully Gulshan mama; We’re here for justice

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh shares where there’s a will there’s a way as SC orders CBI to take over the case.

The Supreme Court finally declared its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from Patna to Mumbai. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court announced the case to be transferred to the CBI and revealed that the FIR filed in Patna was correct. Apart from that, the state of Maharashtra also refused to challenge the Supreme Court’s order. The decision of the SC to transfer the case to CBI brought a sigh of relief among the late actor’s family, friends, fans, and followers.

The actor’s niece Mallika Singh took to her social media account and expressed her views on the verdict affirming where there’s a will there’s a way. Taking to her account, she uploaded a picture of Lady Justice and a picture of Lord Shiva. Along with her pictures, she wrote, “Where there is a will, there is a way. Despite all the odds, one significant step. Rest peacefully, Gulshan mama, all of us are here for your justice. Har Har Mahadev #CBITakesOver.” Mallika has been vocal about wanting justice for her Gulshan Mama’s death alongside the actor’s father and sisters.

Here is Mallika Singh's tweet:

Where there is a will, there is a way. Despite all the odds, one significant step. Rest peacefully, Gulshan mama, all of us are here for your justice.

Har Har Mahadev #CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/oFVB2bkklx — Mallika (@_mallika_singh) August 19, 2020

Most recently she also lashed out to the trolls who were targeting her aunt. She penned a detailed note regarding the entire issue. Sushant’s sister Meetu was targeted by a few Netizens who commented that she did not show grief after the death of her brother. In a four-point highlighted explanation Mallika took to her social media account and lashed out to trolls who raised comments against her aunt.

