Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika recalls old times as she shares an UNSEEN video with the late actor

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh shared an unseen video of the actor on her Instagram story. The video sees the late actor in a happy mood. Mallika Singh also wrote on her Instagram story, "I found this today.' The fans and followers of the late actor are emotional on seeing the video. In the old video, the late star Sushant Singh Rajput is all smiles alongside his niece Mallika. The latest news reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case state that the late actor's accountant Rajat and cook Neeraj were questioned by the CBI.

The duo were clicked by the shutterbugs outside the DRDO office. The late actor's other housekeeping staff named Keshav was also questioned by the CBI in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Now, Bollywood actress has also tweeted about drugs being used in Bollywood house parties, after news reports of drugs links in the late actor's case came to light. The actress made some shocking revelations about drugs being used during Bollywood parties.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted stating, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge."

