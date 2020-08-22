Sushant Singh Rajput's niece remembers him with an emotional note: You were more than what I thought of you

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the entire nation shocked and heartbroken. Meanwhile, his niece has penned some a strong and emotional note on Instagram.

It’s been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but his fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. The late actor’s tragic demise on 14th June left everyone numb and completely heartbroken. His followers and family members often reminisce old memories on social media by sharing some throwback photos or videos of the late actor. Recently, Sushant’s niece Katyayni has penned an emotional note for him on Instagram.

Sushant was fondly known as Gulshan Mama among his nieces. Meanwhile, Katyayni has shared a throwback picture along with the late actor in the same post. Sushant is lovingly hugging her as can be seen in the picture. She writes, “Gulshan mama, I love you more than the universe. You were and still are the most precious person to me. I always thought that sometime in the future we would look up at the sky and discuss the mysticism in reality. Your talks about life always mesmerised me and always pushed me to do better, I never thought that I would have to see such a day when I would never be able to hear your voice again. You were more than what others thought of you, you were more than what I thought of you. You were more than what you thought of yourself. You were and still are an unstoppable force of energy that was too much for this world to contain.”

She further writes, “You once told me that we in reality never really die and I really want to believe you but it gets harder by each and every day. I just wish I could travel into a parallel universe where the world is a better place and we are together smiling, star-gazing, and laughing at the “intellectual” jokes you make. I always imagined that when I would grow up I would take you to my house, in the hills, and see the pride in your eyes as you looked at me with a satisfied smile. I know in some parallel universe I would be fortunate enough to see that, but it pains me when I realise that it would not be this universe. But I must not let my grieve drag me down and hamper my evolution because it would be a shame if I allowed it to happen. Your blood flows through my veins and I intend on making full use out of it. Gulshan mama, I am going to make you proud. I will always love you Gulshan Mama.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been handed over to the CBI. A 15-member team has already reached Mumbai for the same purpose. A few hours back, they were also spotted exiting the Bandra Police Station after a long meeting with the Mumbai Police officials. Moreover, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has called for a global prayer meet for him on August 22 in which 125000 individuals will chant the Gayatri Mantra.

