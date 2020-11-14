Sushant Singh Rajput's niece remembers him with a PHOTO on 5th month death anniversary: I have you in my heart

Today, it has been 5 months since the sad and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his niece remembered him today with a throwback photo. She expressed that she has him in her heart even as God has him in his keeping.

One of the most tragic and heartbreaking deaths of 2020 has been of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His sudden and shocking demise left his friends, family and fans completely shattered and in state of grief. Today, as it is 5 months to Sushant's tragic death, his fans and family have been remembering him in their prayers. Sushant's niece, Mallika Singh took to social media to share a heartwarming throwback photo with the late actor as she remembered him today.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mallika wrote, "God has you in his keeping. I have you in my heart. 5 months." In the photo, late Sushant could be seen embracing his niece adorably. The endearing throwback memory is bound to make you emotional about the late actor.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's photo with niece:

Credits :Mallika Singh Instagram

