Sushant Singh Rajput's niece shares an endearing memory with him, Shweta; Says 'We stay united for SSR'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and since then, his case investigation is going on. Now, his niece Mallika Singh took to social media to drop a throwback selfie with the late actor and called for unity among his fans to find the truth behind his demise.

It has been over 3 months to the sad and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family, fans and friends continue to pursue justice for the late actor. Amid this, his family members often share throwback photos and videos of the late actor and remember the old moments spent with Sushant. Speaking of this, recently, Sushant's niece Mallika Singh took to social media to drop a glimpse of a sweet memory from the past that she shared with the late actor, Shweta Singh Kirti and others.

Sharing the same, Sushant's niece called for unity among his fans, friends and family to fight for justice for Sushant. In the throwback photo that Mallika shared, we can see Sushant sitting at the corner and smiling away while posing with his niece and sister Shweta Singh Kirti. The adorable selfie takes fans back to the time when the actor used to spend time with his family. Remembering him, Sushant's niece shared the selfie on social media handle.

She used the hashtag that Shweta Singh Kirti has been promoting on social media to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She captioned the photo as, "#WeStandUnited4SSR."

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's selfie with his niece:

Meanwhile, Sushant's case investigation is currently going on and the CBI has been summoning people in connection with the late actor's death. Not just this, the money laundering angle is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others last week as they found an alleged drug link related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. They are all in custody with NCB and Rhea and Showik's bail also was denied by the Sessions Court. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

