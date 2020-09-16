Sushant Singh Rajput's niece shares an endearing memory with him, Shweta; Says 'We stay united for SSR'
It has been over 3 months to the sad and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family, fans and friends continue to pursue justice for the late actor. Amid this, his family members often share throwback photos and videos of the late actor and remember the old moments spent with Sushant. Speaking of this, recently, Sushant's niece Mallika Singh took to social media to drop a glimpse of a sweet memory from the past that she shared with the late actor, Shweta Singh Kirti and others.
Sharing the same, Sushant's niece called for unity among his fans, friends and family to fight for justice for Sushant. In the throwback photo that Mallika shared, we can see Sushant sitting at the corner and smiling away while posing with his niece and sister Shweta Singh Kirti. The adorable selfie takes fans back to the time when the actor used to spend time with his family. Remembering him, Sushant's niece shared the selfie on social media handle.
She used the hashtag that Shweta Singh Kirti has been promoting on social media to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She captioned the photo as, "#WeStandUnited4SSR."
Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's selfie with his niece:
Meanwhile, Sushant's case investigation is currently going on and the CBI has been summoning people in connection with the late actor's death. Not just this, the money laundering angle is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others last week as they found an alleged drug link related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. They are all in custody with NCB and Rhea and Showik's bail also was denied by the Sessions Court. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.
Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for unity while demanding truth: He’s not a name, he's a revolution
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Even in this picture sushant looks sidelined. Either the didi or this niece is posting something or the other. This is like an overdose of drama displaying in the name of justice for sushant. Go back to your lives as the rest of us have. Sridevi, divya all have been long forgotten. Soon this movement is gonna fade once the government achieves its agenda. Look at Kangana, she hardly talks about sushant now but it's only about her n her justice. Ankita will soon stop knowing that the flat is hers forever.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor living with his mummy but still we quite why insider.. So please Ssr was single and he did not hold a gun to the woman's head... If they were with him what would you call them.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Are you high or something? Why writing craps?
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Amir. Saif list goes on who left their first wife's and married again but still we won't call them out why insiders
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor.... Katrina Deepika alia... List goes o. But still we won't call him womanizer right... Why... Bec he is an insider
Anonymous 10 hours ago
people do call ranbir kapoor womanizer....secondly Ranbir kapoor had relation with each of them for years.. unlike sushant who used to change girlfriends every few months once he became star....Obviously without having money you can not date heroines...so he was stuck with Ankitafor years... After he got money success went to his head....drugs, alcohol, women..!!!!!!....About Amir and Saif.. they were married to their partners and had children with them. They got divorced...Unlike sushant who was two timing sara and kriti ... they did not do this. And If they have done that( I do not believe any hero is saint and probably they have done this as well ) that does n't make sushant's action right. Sushant should be blamed for his drug addiction,....Stop making him a saint.. Period!!!!!!!!! pv plz post
Anonymous 10 hours ago
OK let's talk about salmon the dirtiest record when it comes to woman... But we won't say anything abt him.. Why.. Bec he is an insider
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor... Stalked rhithik... Then akshay and then in a long term relationship with Shahid what will your call her... I don't think yourll will.... Why... Because she is an insider
Anonymous 10 hours ago
If he was not love worthy why did rhea throw herself on him. She made herself readily available for him. Any self respecting woman won't go into a live in relationship so quickly if I read right infact the first day she met him she was in his bedroom... Rather than posting all those videos of him being sick maybe she should post her bedroom ones of him and her... Cheapo
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I hope and pray this never happen to your sons and brothers for all those spreading hate to Ssr family. I that was my brother I would do worst.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
If My brother was a drug addict and was changing women like sushant.. I would have cut all ties with him long ago ( of course after trying to reform him ). Just a drug addict is your brother you should not support him
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I am from Africa greeting to yourll. I don't personally know Ssr but when I watch his interviews and his public appearances all I see is a gem of a person truly humble and super intelligent. You people in India should watch it to learn the kind of person he was. Never saw him being arrogant no matter who the person was I think Ssr was highly misunderstood. We have a saying and it's "you can do a thousand good deeds but people will only remember you for the one mistake that you make" and let it be know his mistake harmed him and not yourll.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Salman goes to his farmhouse... Saif goes to his when they need to party.. Srk, Karan.. Ambani's all party with drinks cigarettes and who knows what else... So what's the problem if Ssr goes to his and parties. It is Rhea who lived with Ssr it is rhea who made his Dr's appointment it is Rhea who went with him to the Dr it is rhea who gave him his medication it is rhea who claimed he is mentally ill and it is rhea after knowing his condition procured drugs for him so why is she bringing Sara into the equation.. Sara never live with Ssr or take care of his mental.. Ssr could have been smoking drugs from 10 years ago even but you appointed yoursrlf as his medical care giver when you took on the above mentioned tasks so rather than helping him you were getting it for him
Anonymous 11 hours ago
No problems at all. Only problem is that you all SSR fans not ready to accept he was a druggie. You all last 3 months harassing, trolling, cursing all celebrities. Why this double standard? If smoking weed is okay for SSR then why thrashing and moral policing other celebrities?
Anonymous 11 hours ago
There's nothing wrong in a family wanting justice for their brother. If that was your brother wouldn't you want justice for him... If Ssr was a drug addict that's his problem but we have to remember him for the kind and humble human being... No hairs and grace.. Simple he was.... During his time on earth had he ever harmed anyone... Look deep inside your heart for the answer
Anonymous 12 hours ago
i really hope that your daughter go through the same trouble whatever you are doing to Rhea. Rhea is also guilty. Her first guilt was that she was with a drug addict. If she has taken drug that is illegal but being with a guy who is a drug addict, a womanizer and skirt chaser is wrong too. May be she was with him for fame money or love. But loving a guy like that?? Well he was not love worthy.... Nor is your family swetha. You guys are just a black mark on the name of humanity. pv plz post
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Oh no, tacky American Rakhi Sawant is now getting her daughter to post so we are still subject to daily posts about SSR. How much can they milk this 'justice for SSR'?? Its so clear that Arnab is enjoying the TRP's and wanting to get Maharashtra govt in trouble as he is a BJP stooge.. This Shweta di is a bhakt and also wants BJP agenda to come forth and keep this witch hunt going, its unreal that Rhea is still in jail for smoking WEED with her boyfriend who willingly smoked and partied. He was depressed and committed suicide, how much time and energy will they waste of this country. Just get over it...You have a young daughter Shweta, what you have put this other family through is not right.. as if Sushant was 10 years old and they controlled every movement of his.