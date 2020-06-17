Sushant Singh Rajput's noble gesture acknowledged by Nagaland's ex governor's son in an emotional note

Nagaland governor's son Charudutt Acharya wrote an emotional post on his Facebook account to reveal how the late actor donated a sum of 1.25 crores towards the relief work of the state after the 2018 floods.

In the post, Charudutt Acharya reveals how Sushant Singh Rajput donated 1.25 crores towards the 2018 flood relief work in Nagaland. The news reports suggest that the late actor had made a donation to the state of Kerala as well in the year 2018. The Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan shared a post on Twitter to offer his condolences to the family of Bollywood actor. Now, the former Nagaland governor's son Charudutt Acharya reveals how a kind gesture by Sushant Singh Rajput won a million hearts. Furthermore, Charudutt also adds that the sudden demise of the actor left him and his family in complete shock and disbelief.

