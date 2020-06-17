  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's noble gesture acknowledged by Nagaland's ex governor's son in an emotional note

Nagaland governor's son Charudutt Acharya wrote an emotional post on his Facebook account to reveal how the late actor donated a sum of 1.25 crores towards the relief work of the state after the 2018 floods.
The former Nagaland governor's son Charudutt Acharya took to his social media account to express his shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Charudutt Acharya wrote an emotional post on his Facebook account to reveal how the late actor donated a sum of 1.25 crores towards the relief work of the state after the 2018 floods. Charudutt Acharya goes on to add that he and his entire family were a big fan of the actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Charudutt further mentions in his Facebook post that his wife was a fan of the actor, since the Pavitra Rishta days.

In the post, Charudutt Acharya reveals how Sushant Singh Rajput donated 1.25 crores towards the 2018 flood relief work in Nagaland. The news reports suggest that the late actor had made a donation to the state of Kerala as well in the year 2018. The Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan shared a post on Twitter to offer his condolences to the family of Bollywood actor. Now,  the former Nagaland governor's son Charudutt Acharya reveals how a kind gesture by Sushant Singh Rajput won a million hearts. Furthermore, Charudutt also adds that the sudden demise of the actor left him and his family in complete shock and disbelief.

Check out the Facebook post:

The former Nagaland governor PB Acharya's son Charudutt Acharya mentions that a generous donation by the actor towards the CM relief work was very helpful in doing relief work. According to news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput gave a cheque of Rs 1.25 crores to CM Neiphiu Rio.

