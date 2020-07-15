  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's pal Rohini Iyer shares an emotional note on the actor's one month death anniversary

The emotional message further states, a part of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput went away with his physical being and a part of him is still left behind. It has been a month since the actor passed away.
5285 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 01:18 am
Sushant Singh Rajput's pal Rohini Iyer shares an emotional note on the actor's one month death anniversarySushant Singh Rajput's pal Rohini Iyer shares an emotional note on the actor's one month death anniversary
Rohini Iyer who is known to be the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram account. Rohini Iyer wrote, "One month. It feels like forever." The emotional message further states, a part of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput went away with his physical being and a part of him is still left behind. This note comes in as it has been a month since the actor passed away. As per news reports, the late Bollywood actor had died by hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai.

The unfortunate demise of the Kedarnath actor had left the fans and followers of the star in state of shock and disbelief. The entire Bollywood fraternity were left numb when the news of the actor's passing came to light. Many folks from the Bollywood industry who knew the actor closely had shared emotional messages as it has been a month since the actor passed away. The Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also shared a post as it has been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left the country shocked.

Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande also shared heartfelt posts on their respective social media handles. Previously it was reported how, Rhea Chakraborty had updated her whatsapp display photo with a picture of herself with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a happy mood. The fans and followers of the late actor also flooded social media with emotional posts on the actor's one-month death anniversary.

