Sushant Singh Rajput's pal Sandip Singh says his statement wasn't recorded; Adds actor didn't commit suicide

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Singh spoke to Times Now for an interview. During his interview, Sandip Singh revealed that only actress Ankita Lokhande can reveal the truth about the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty. The director also adds that the Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput had broken up with the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Ankita Lokhande nearly four years ago and only Ankita can reveal the truth about the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty. Sandip Singh also reportedly adds that he cannot speak about Rhea Chakraborty as he doesn't know her that well. The director while speaking to Republic TV also said that he had not recorded a statement with the Mumbai Police. The director reportedly feels that the late actor did not commit suicide. Sandip Singh also adds while talking to Republic TV that he gave details to the Mumbai Police but an official statement was not recorded from him.

The news came to light that Sushant Singh Rajput's family had filed a FIR in Bihar against the actress, Rhea Chakraborty. The FIR reportedly states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life after being harassed by the actress, Rhea Chakraborty. The news reports also state that the late actor's family believes that Rhea Chakraborty is the reason why the Dil Bechara actor took such a drastic step.

Now, the latest update on the Sushant Singh Rajput case also states that the actress, Rhea Chakraborty had filed for anticipatory bail as the late actor's family filed a FIR against her in Bihar. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Ankita Lokhande also shared a post on her Instagram account stating 'Truth Wins' reportedly hinting that the family took the right step by filing a FIR against the actress Rhea Chakraborty.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

