Sushant Singh Rajput's party attended by a big name the night before his demise: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has taken a new turn as it has been revealed by sources that a big name was present at the actor's party the night before his demise. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken a completely new turn after the recent set of allegations made by a few people including his own father KK Singh, Ankita Lokhande, and others. In a recent report by Times Now, it has been revealed that a ‘big name’ is involved in the entire matter because of which the Mumbai Police probe could be compromised. The same report has stated that the particular person was present at Sushant’s party the night before his demise.

According to sources, a politician’s son was apparently present at the late actor’s apartment at that time. Another shocking revelation that has been made in the same report is that the CCTV has not been functioning since that time. Sources have also revealed that the police officials are allegedly trying to hide the identity of this person. As per the report, some of the close associates (of Sushant) have revealed that there was a party at the place and a powerful personality was present there.

Moreover, there was reportedly a heated argument between that person and Sushant Singh Rajput post which the late actor left. Another shocking revelation that has been made in the case is regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement in black magic that has raised eyeballs now. As per a report by Times Now, Sushant’s sister Mitu in her statement to Patna Police has revealed that she was informed by one of his domestic help’s about the same a few months back.

Times Now

