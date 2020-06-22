  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge is NOT dead; Sources close to late actor rubbish rumours

Of late, rumours have been doing rounds on social media that Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge is no more. However, sources close to the late actor have confirmed that the labrador is doing well.
No one is able to digest the fact till now that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. The talented actor who won everyone’s hearts with movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire entertainment industry and the nation in deep shock. As per police reports, Sushant who was 34 had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His tragic death has not only affected his loved ones but also his pet dog Fudge.

The Black Labrador whom the late actor adored a lot is deeply saddened after his owner’s demise. Several pictures of Fudge have been doing rounds on social media in which the poor animal is seen waiting and mourning for Sushant. Of late, a few rumours have been circulating on social media stating that the pet dog has also passed away while grieving for his owner. However, sources close to Sushant have completely quashed the rumours.

As per the same sources, Fudge along with the rest of the late actor’s pets are doing completely fine and are currently staying at his residence in Pavna. This has been cleared owing to the numerous fake pictures and reports that have been circulated all over social media stating that Sushant’s pet dog is no more. Talking about the late actor, he initially began his career in the Indian television industry and rose to fame post his stint in shows like Pavitra Rishta. He then made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2013.  

